Poor road network has been identified as one of the factors fuelling insecurity and stalling development in the Northeast region.

The North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) gave this indication in an 11-point communique issued at the end of its 9th meeting held in Yola, Adamawa State, on Saturday.

The communique signed by the Forum’s Chairman and Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum and read by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, expressed dismay over the poor infrastructural base of the region.

“More concerned that the Federal roads within and between the states in the region have been neglected. It thus calls on the Federal Ministry of Works to follow through with road contracts awarded in the region”, they appealed.

Another issue of concern that the Forum raised was that of the poor rail system in the region.

“It equally notes that the repairs on the old gauge rail lines is not useful and sustainable technology.

“Forum calls for inclusion of the region into the Nigerian National Railway Transport Plan using the Modern Gauge rail and the National Road plan that the region is conspicuously missing”, it demanded.

According to the communique, the Forum resolved to hold the 10th Meeting in Bauchi between 23rd February – 26th March, 2024.