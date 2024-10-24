In his video, Sabinus said that everyone should take note that it was only rich men that made it to the list.

Going forward, he said the list has no links with people who aren’t rich, and that’s a good thing since they have more peace of mind.

A lot of people seemed to agree with Sabinus, as they joined him to make jest of the situation.

chinny_005 wrote, “Poor man no know wetin God don do for am”

xxssive wrote, “Who no see he name na fit do content o”

danielgbenda wrote, “Poor men that allowed themselves to be knacked by rich men became rich, should I mention names??”

d_flowergirlje wrote, “Omo there’s no middle class again in Nigeria it’s either you’re poor or you’re rich”

lingeriebytemmy wrote, “Na because your name no dey there, na why you get mind dey do content”

nzehboy wrote, “When someone is struggling with extreme financial hardship, they may feel desperate and forced to make

decisions that seem unusual, illogical, or irrational to others who are not in the same situation. The pressure of survival can push people into actions they wouldn’t normally consider if they were not in such a difficult situation. In essence poverty can change how people perceive and respond to their circumstances.”

heismikhael wrote, “They ones wey them dey catch for street, you don see rich man there? Abeg make una no pressure us”

nzehboy wrote, “Poor man will never believe that anyone can make it in a genuine way. Poverty distorts the mind, forcing it to navigate paths of desperation and choices that seem irrational to those untouched by its grip”





