Polytechnic student drowns during swimming expedition in Abia

Sunday, November 19, 2023
NEWS

Online Editor
By Online Editor
A young man, Chidera Keneth, believed to be a student of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, has drowned in Umuchime River in Umuahia.

The student, who was said to be the only male child of his parents, drowned in the river, weekend while trying to ‘cool off’ during a hot afternoon, with some of his friends who came with him for a swimming expedition.

Chidera did not understand the tide and depth of the river before jumping in to swim.

He was said to have hailed from Uzuakoli in Bende LGA of the State before his fatal end.

Though, the State Police Command and the authorities of the Abia State Polytechnic are yet to confirm the death of the student, his lifeless body has so far been brought out of the river.

