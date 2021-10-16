NEWS
Policemen flee as gunmen invade Ogun monarch’s palace during APC congress
There was panic in Ogun State on Saturday as gunmen invaded the palace of Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland.
A faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state used the event centre within the palace in Abeokuta, capital of the state, as venue of its congress.
There are two factions in the state. One is led by Governor Dapo Abiodun while the other are loyalists of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.
Amosun group had picked the Ake palace ground, Abeokuta as venue of its congress, while Abiodun’s faction is holding its congress at main bowl of the MKO Abiodun stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.
Shortly before the exercise commenced, gunmen broke into the venue, which was being used by the faction loyal to Amosun.
Hundreds of persons, including security operatives, scampered for safety amid the pandemonium.
Apparently aggrieved that the security agents, including Police, NSCDC operatives, did not resist the hoodlums, the APC members, mostly youths, charged towards the security men and chased them away.
However, the security personnel, who ran momentarily, turned against the aggrieved youths, shooting into the air to resist further attacks.
NEWS
Nigeria police recruitment: See what candidates need to know ahead of shortlisting date
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Police Service Commission (PSC) have begun the process of recruiting 10,000 Constables.
This was confirmed by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Saturday.
Mba advised the candidates to check their recruitment status on the portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.
The portal will be opened from Monday, 18th October to Tuesday, 26th October, 2021.
Candidates who qualify for the next stage must print out their slip and present on examination date – Friday, 29th October and Saturday, 30th October – at designated centres across Nigeria.
They were also advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.
The Force reiterated that the recruitment exercise “is free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation”.
NEWS
#EndSARS memorial: NEC asks organisers to reconsider planned protest
Organisers of the #EndSARS protests have been advised to reconsider their plan to stage any protest in commemoration of the one-year anniversary since the demonstrations were held in various parts of the country.
The National Economic Council (NEC) made the call on Friday in an advisory on public protests, saying such a plan should be shelved considering the nation’s security situation.
“While appreciating the role of lawful peaceful protests in the advancement of public discourse under democratic governance, the National Economic Council (NEC) strongly advise those planning public protests across the country to mark the anniversary of the #EndSARS, to consider other lawful alternative means of engagement,” the council headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said in the advisory.
“This is because of the current security situation across the country and the possibility of such protests being hijacked by armed hoodlums and other opportunistic criminals to cause mayhem at such protest events and venues. Council, therefore, urges the organisers to reconsider their plan.”
Thousands of young Nigerians occupied strategic places in parts of the country in October 2020, demanding the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over alleged human rights violations.
While the protests held for several days, there was a shooting by a team of security operatives who stormed the venue of the demonstration in the Lekki area of Lagos.
In a bid to address the concerns raised by the protesting youths, NEC stated that the government – at the federal and state levels – has already taken actions to address the grievances that led to the protests.
It listed them to include the disbandment of SARS, broad police reforms, the establishment of judicial panels of inquiries to investigate allegations of human rights violations by members of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, and prosecution of police personnel indicted by the panels.
The council explained that recommendations of the panels were already at various stages of implementation, including the setting up of Victims Compensation Funds from which “several victims have received payments of sums awarded to them” by the panels.
“These are commendable actions that ought to be taken to a logical conclusion in a peaceful atmosphere,” it said.
“Organisers of the planned protests should explore the various channels of communication with governments at various levels to advance their positions and avert the breakdown of law and order that may result from such public protests.”
breaking
#EndSARS memorial: Police warning against Lagos protest illegal – Falana
Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has condemned the warning of Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, against End SARS protest on October 20.
Falana, who made the remark in a statement obtained by Channels Television on Thursday, said the Police lacked the power to ban public protests in Nigeria.
Recall that groups and individuals are planning to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Lekki toll gate shooting by Nigerian Army troops.
The Lagos state police had earlier this week warned that it will “suppress planned protests” in commemoration of last year’s EndSARS protests.
The Police claimed that the planned protests may lead to a “breakdown of law and order.”
Reacting to the development, Falana said, “Police’s stance is illegal as they constitute a gross infringement of the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly guaranteed by sections 38 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution as well as articles 9 and 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act.”
“Since police permits have been outlawed and banned in Nigeria by the Federal High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal, the Nigeria Police Force cannot be permitted to ban rallies without a repeal of the law on public meetings, rallies and processions in the country. In other words, the ban on public protests announced by the Police Authorities cannot obliterate the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Nigerians to assemble peacefully and express themselves.
“After all, it is public knowledge that General Muhammadu Buhari (as he then was) and other leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress who took part in public rallies against fuel hike in January 2012 and protests against insecurity in November 2014. To that extent, the Buhari administration ought to restrain the Police from banning peaceful rallies against police brutality on October 20, 2020, in any manner whatsoever and however.
“Finally, the Police and other security agencies should be reminded of the indisputable fact that neither the former British colonial police force nor the defunct neocolonial military junta succeeded in banning public protests in Nigeria.”
Latest News
- ‘Mohamed Salah now better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’, Jurgen Klopp insists
- Don’t drag me into your marital crisis, Tuface’s baby mama warns Annie Idibia
- Nigeria police recruitment: See what candidates need to know ahead of shortlisting date
- Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: Foxes add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s misery
- Policemen flee as gunmen invade Ogun monarch’s palace during APC congress
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerians more attracted to Buhari than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano – Femi Adesina
-
breaking2 days ago
Don’t threaten us over rotational presidency, Northern Elders warn PANDEF
-
breaking1 day ago
#EndSARS memorial: Police warning against Lagos protest illegal – Falana
-
POLITICS1 day ago
South-west PDP Exco adopts Oyinlola as consensus candidate for Deputy National Chairman
-
breaking1 day ago
Zamfara first-class monarch regains freedom after 30 days in kidnappers’ den
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Edo APC in crisis over congress
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nnamdi Kanu declares fast for IPOB supporters ahead of October 21 trial
-
NEWS21 hours ago
#EndSARS memorial: NEC asks organisers to reconsider planned protest