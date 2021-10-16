Policemen flee as gunmen invade Ogun monarch’s palace during APC congress

There was panic in Ogun State on Saturday as gunmen invaded the palace of Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland.

A faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state used the event centre within the palace in Abeokuta, capital of the state, as venue of its congress.

There are two factions in the state. One is led by Governor Dapo Abiodun while the other are loyalists of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Amosun group had picked the Ake palace ground, Abeokuta as venue of its congress, while Abiodun’s faction is holding its congress at main bowl of the MKO Abiodun stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Shortly before the exercise commenced, gunmen broke into the venue, which was being used by the faction loyal to Amosun.

Hundreds of persons, including security operatives, scampered for safety amid the pandemonium.

Apparently aggrieved that the security agents, including Police, NSCDC operatives, did not resist the hoodlums, the APC members, mostly youths, charged towards the security men and chased them away.

However, the security personnel, who ran momentarily, turned against the aggrieved youths, shooting into the air to resist further attacks.