Policeman Shoots, Kills One During ‘Clash’ With Traders In Lagos, Southwest Nigeria

The police in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria have confirmed that one of its operatives on Tuesday shot and killed one person during a reported clash with a mob in the state.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who made this known in a statement shared on his Twitter account, said the incident occurred when police personnel at Okokomaiko Division went to Alaba Rago Market in the state to arrest a suspect.

According to the police spokesperson, in an attempt to arrest the suspect [whose crime was not disclosed], the policemen came under attack from a large number of traders in the market and in a bid to retreat from the angry mob, one of the police officers shot and fatally injured one person.

The police spokesperson said, “Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today went into Alaba Rago Market to effect arrest of a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers.

“A detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.”

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Lagos is still heated over the killing of a pregnant female lawyer, Mrs Mobolanle Raheem by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Drambi Vandi, on December 25, 2022, while she was in a car with her family.

There has been a growing concern and public outcry over the rising cases of extrajudicial killings and indiscriminate unprofessional use of weapons by police personnel in the country.