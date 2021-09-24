Policeman killed, scores wounded as Okada riders go on rampage in Lagos

Commercial motorcyclists popularly called okada, yesterday, went on rampage killing a senior police officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, Kazeem attached to the Operations Department of the Lagos State Police Command.

The incident, which happened at Ajao Estate Junction Bus-Stop, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, started at about 11 am when the officers stormed the area to raid a criminal hideout.

According to an eyewitness account, trouble started when the policemen began to seize motorcycles from the riders which didn’t go well with the motorcyclists. Some of the riders were alleged to have driven against traffic

After they had seized the motorcycles and put them in their mini trucks, the okada riders went berserk. The situation degenerated when policemen began to shoot sporadically into the air to scare them away.

It was gathered that the CSP Kazeem, who had less than eight months to retire from the force, went to restore calm when he learned his men were having issues with the okada riders.

“The okada riders attacked the policeman with a big iron rod. They broke his skull causing him to collapse and died. They also destroyed the police patrol van as the other officers fled. “

The body of the slain cop was still lying between Ibis Royale Hotel and Joygate Hotel at as at the time of filing this report.