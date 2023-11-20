Police warn against protest over Kano Gov’s sacking

The Kano State Police Command, on Monday, warned against any form of protest following the Court of Appeal’s verdict upholding the sacking of the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

The command’s spokesman, SP Abdullah Kiyawa, in a press statement, said security operatives have credible information that some persons are mobilising to protest the verdict of the court

The statement read, “The call is as a result of credible information at the command’s disposal that revealed the intention of some groups of political party supporters, using unconventional media platforms, mobilising people and planning to hit the streets in form of protest to the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict, which was delivered on Friday, November 17, 2023.

“The information revealed that the intention of the protesters is to shut down the state in an action which may likely result in violence

It is on this note that the police command issued the warning to residents of the state to be extra-careful as whoever intends to conduct any protest or procession should do so in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

Prior to the court judgment, the leaderships of both the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the All Progressives Congress were invited by the state police command where peace accord was signed on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The objective of the peace accord was to maintain harmony and ensure that the political landscape in the state remained peaceful, irrespective of the judgment’s outcome

In addition, the leadership of the two political parties promised that; no politically motivated clusters of people would be allowed at any location under whatever guise and that their supporters would not engage in any mass action suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests, or celebrations that may trigger reactions.

They also promised avoid unguarded statements from their members likely to increase political tension or undermine the security arrangements and sanctity of the judiciary.

They added that they monitor, adhere and comply with the details contained in the peace accord signed before the Kano State Police Command.

Also, they promised that their parties will support all the arrangements put in place by the security apparatus to maintain peace and order, and that any person or group of persons directly or indirectly found disrupting the peace before, during and after the appeal court judgment shall face the full wrath of the law

Following the peace accord, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, called on all residents to maintain calmness and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest, or procession that may trigger violence, as joint security forces have since been mobilised and dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the state.

Reiteratively, whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the state will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he declared.

The CP, while appreciating the people of the state for their cooperation, support and understanding, urged them not to hesitate in reporting suspicious movement of people.