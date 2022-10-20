Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters at Lekki Toll Gate

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday used teargas to disperse protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

This forced some of the protesters to run helter-skelter.

The youths had converged on the Lekki tollgate to mark the second memorial of the #EndSARS protest in the country.

In October 2020, youths across the country took to the streets to demand an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings by the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

The tollgate was the epicentre of the protests. Youths who gathered day and night at the tollgate were dispersed from the location by gun-wielding soldiers on October 20, 2020, an action which led to loss of lives.