Friday, November 10, 2023
‘Police told me to say my last prayers’ – NLC President Ajaero opens up on Owerri attack

NLC President Ajaero opens up on Owerri attack

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, has said that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force asked him to say his last prayers during the period he was taken into custody in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Operatives of the Police Force reportedly brutalized the NLC President on Wednesday last week, when he led workers to protest over unpaid salaries in Imo State.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress had declared a nationwide strike following the incident.

The Presidency on Thursday accused Ajaero of playing partisan politics in Imo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The Presidency faulted Ajaero’s claim of fighting for workers in the state.

But the NLC President, while addressing the press in Abuja on Friday, said, “Police said I should say my last prayers.”

