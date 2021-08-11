POLITICS
Police shut Enugu APC office
The Police Command in Enugu has sealed off the All Progressives Congress (APC) office.
The action was taken to maintain peace and order amid the worsening leadership crisis.
On Wednesday, 42 members of the State Executive Committee passed a vote of no confidence on the state chairman, Ben Nwoye.
He is accused of insubordination to statutory authorities and wanting to balkanise the party.
The members told reporters that Nwoye engaged in gross misconduct and disregarded the APC constitution.
Deputy Chairman, Gilbert Chukwunta said he violated congress guidelines as spelt out by the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).
Chukwunta addressed the press alongside the Secretary, Robert Eze; Women Leader, Oby Nwofor; Youth Leader, Joshua Mamah; Financial Secretary, Amaka Adonu, among others.
They condemned Nwoye’s actions including unilateral inauguration of ward executives, ignoring those elected by the ward delegates.
The members said even the results of ward congresses of the party had yet to be ratified by the CECPC.
The officials warned that Nwoye’s continued stay in office would further polarize the APC in Enugu.
POLITICS
Oshiomhole To Keyamo: You lack discipline, reaped nothing for supporting my removal as APC Chairman
Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the State Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, of spearheading his removal as the head of the party.
Oshiomhole was reacting to a statement by erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, who alleged that Keyamo and others were plotting to restore him as the party chair.
Recall that some bigwigs and leading legal practitioners in the country, including the minister, had questioned the legitimacy of the Mai Buni-led caretaker committee of the APC over the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in the Ondo governorship election.
Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had insisted that the judgment of the apex court was nuance and oblique, and warned the party to halt the planned congresses, disband the committee and reconstitute a fresh one.
Reacting in a statement signed by his senior media aide, Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole described the minister as a betrayal, adding he “was in the political kitchen when the pot of crisis he is now offering advice on was being cooked.”
He wondered why Keyamo would post on social media what he captioned as a “private and confidential” legal opinion for the President who appointed him.
The former Edo governor said the action of the minister was reminiscent of the indiscipline from some senior leaders of the party which he sought to deal with decisively as national chairman.
He said, “In the said statement widely reported in the media, Chief Eze was quoted as saying that Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and others were plotting to bring back Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.
“Ordinarily we would have ignored this nonsensical suggestion. However, it is pertinent to set the records straight and put to rest this ridiculous falsehood being marketed by Eze Chukwuemeka Eze.
“Festus Keyamo was at the forefront and indeed provided legal support through his legal assistants who went to court and argued on behalf of those that filed cases for the removal of Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.
“Keyamo also offered legal advice on the legality of the NEC that was convened for the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of APC and emergence of the Governor Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee.
“It is, therefore, frivolous for any right-thinking person to assume that Mr. Keyamo, who actively supported the removal of the national chairman elected by over 6, 500 party delegates from across the 36 states and the FCT, would now plot to bring the same Oshiomhole back to the office.
“It is strange that a serving minister would share on social media platforms what he captioned as a “private and confidential” legal opinion for Mr. President who appointed him, especially considering that he was in the political kitchen when the pot of crisis he is now offering advice on was being cooked.
“The truth is that Mr. Keyamo seems to have lost out in the power play and failed to secure the benefits he anticipated in Oshiomhole’s removal from office with the consequent dissolution of the NWC and other structures of the party. This is the main reason for his self-serving new legal opinion which contradicts his earlier stance.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will not be part of any plot to destabilize or ridicule the party in any way or for any reason. He takes serious exemptions to his name being dragged into an issue that he has no hand in.”
POLITICS
Tinubu has no certificate, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly – Bode George
Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, steals “humongous” amounts of money from the Lagos State Government monthly.
George, who was reacting to a former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe’s remark that Tinubu is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, spoke on Arise Tv’s ‘Morning Show’ on Wednesday.
Ogunlewe had said Tinubu was the most qualified and mentally capable to take over power from Buhari.
However, George, who is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, said the former Governor of Lagos State has no certificate.
“He has stolen humongous amounts of money from Lagos State and continues to do so every month.
“Ogunlewe is talking nonsense, the best man to lead this country?
“Go and look at the archives to hear what this same Ogunlewe said about Tinubu not too long ago.
“I am shocked that Ogunlewe would be saying this in public.
“Ogunlewe knows that Tinubu can’t tender his school certificates because he doesn’t have them,” he said.
POLITICS
PDP Reps move to force Secondus out
The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has begun the move to force its embattled Chairman, Uche Secondus out.
The lawmaker has called on the PDP Board of Trustees and the Governors’ Forum to commence the refocusing of the party.
They called on the PDP chairman to resign now.
The resolution was sequel to an online meeting by the lawmakers held on Saturday.
In a statement jointly signed by the leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda and his deputy, Chukwuma Onyema, accused the Chairman of being concerned about staying in the office than preparing for the next election.
“The National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections,” the lawmakers said.
They added that “further three months under the ruler-ship of the Chairman will do grave injustice to the party and put us in a precarious situation as every hour should matter now.”
It would be recalled that Rep Rimamnde Shawulu recently called for the resignation of Mr Secondus.
