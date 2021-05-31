Police shoot 10 killers of Gulak dead in gun-battle

The Imo State Police Command late Sunday said it has shot 10 members of the gang who killed a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, dead during gun-battle.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana said the Police Special Forces made up of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Tactical Units were involved in the killing of the gunmen.

He said the police special forces were deployed to the scene at Obiangwu Junction at Ngorokpala LGA of Imo state.

“The teams were given a clear instruction to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the act with a view of bringing them to justice.

“Eye witnesses account, especially the account given by the driver of the vehicle that was conveying Ahmed Gulak to the Airport before the attack, gave a vivid description of the assailants and the vehicles they used in carrying out the attack.

“The assailants were said to have used a Toyota Camry 2005 model with silver color; Toyota Sienna 1998 Model with golden color; Toyota Hilux with white color; and a Lexus RX 330 with golden Color. (Registration numbers are withheld for security reasons),’ he said.

Elkana said having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums have taken and that with further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects.

He added that the suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area and that the hoodlums where met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated.

“On sighting the Police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the Police teams. The Gallant and battle ready Police Officers swiftly returned the fire. The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.

“Three AK 47 Rifles, one Pistol, five AK 47 magazines with ninety two rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms were recovered,” he said.

Elkana disclosed that the assailants were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN, adding that the driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co-victim who survived have all identified the dead body of the IPOB/ESN members positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers.

“During the encounter, two of the police armored personnel carriers (APC) were riddled with bullets but survived the gun battle.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc commended the gallant effort of the team and admonished them to continue to protect the public space,” he said.