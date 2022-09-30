Police Service Commission names 2 new DIGs, 427 senior officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and the promotion of 427 senior police officers.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement in Abuja today.

Ani explained that the PSC had also approved promotion examinations for police officers in line with the Public Service Rules with effect from 2023.

According to him, the decisions were high points of the 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission presided over by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd).

Ani said the newly appointed DIGs were Mr Bello Sadiq, currently Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 1, Kano and Mr Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi.

He said Sadiq was appointed to fill the vacant position of DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), while Dandaura, whose appointment takes effect from October 20, will be replacing Sadiq, who is expected to retire from the service on the said date.

Ani added that the promotion of twelve Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the next rank of AIG was also approved by the commission.

He said the newly promoted CPs were Egbetokun Adeolu, Oruebo Daso, Olokode Olawale, Emienbo Assayomo, and Edward Egbuka.

Others are Janet Agbede, Abutu Yaro, Christiana Cookey, Evelyn Peterside, Eboka Friday, Adesina Soyemi and Asafa Adekunle.

The PSC spokesman said 57 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were also promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), while 60 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to the rank of ACPs, adding that 286 Superintendents of Police (Sps) were promoted to CSPs.

He said the Commission also approved the setting up of the 11-Member Police Promotion Examination Board.

Ani said the board would have a representative of the Nigeria Police Force who must not be below the rank of DIG.