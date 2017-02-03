Police rescind ban decision, promise to provide security for Tuface’s protest

The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, has agreed to provide security for the February 6th protest that is slated to hold at the National Stadium, Lagos. After a meeting with the organizers of the rally, the Commissioner who spoke to newsmen said

“We had a meeting with the protesters and we explained to them why we advised against the protest. A pro-government group wants to protest that same day and we don’t want a situation where there would be friction.

We also don’t want hooligans to hijack the process and injure the protesters. After explaining to them, they said they will go back and discuss with others. They said if they decide to go ahead, they won’t demonstrate but would assemble at a point and read their demands.

That notwithstanding, we have resolved to provide security for them. It is our responsibility and we won’t shy away from it. We will ensure trouble makers do not hijack the process.”