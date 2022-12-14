Police repel terrorists attack in Buhari’s home state, kill two bandits on wanted list

The Nigeria Police Force, Katsina State Command, has confirmed that its men and officers on Tuesday evening repelled terrorists attack at Sokoto-Rima Quarters in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident in a statement said that the police operatives also killed two terrorists identified as Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari, who had been on the police wanted list.

Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari and has a fair share of the terrorism and banditry crisis which has engulfed the northern region especially.

During the incident that happened at about 7:30pm, the police said it also recovered two AK-47 rifles from the terrorists while search parties are still combing the area to arrest other members of the terrorists syndicate who fled with gunshot wounds.

The PPRO said that “On December 13, 2022 (13/12/2022 ) at about 1930hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked Sokoto-Rima Quarters, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state, with intent to kidnap some residents.

“Subsequently, Area commander Dutsinma and team, swiftly moved to the area, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel, neutralized two (2) notorious terrorists, on the wanted list of the police, identified as (1) Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari and recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting other members of the syndicate, who fled the scene with gunshot wounds and/or recover their operational weapons. Investigation is ongoing please.”