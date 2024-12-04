Police release Pastor Bolaji Idowu

The Nigerian police have released the Lead Pastor of the Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), Bolaji Idowu, from its custody after big shots in the Aso Rock Villa, which is the seat of the Nigerian government and some clerics in the country “intervened”.

Pastor Idowu was arrested by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for alleged N1.5billion fraud.

It had also been reported that Idowu would spend the night in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigerian police over the allegations.

Meanwhile, in an update to SaharaReporters by top police sources late on Tuesday evening, it was revealed that the pastor was released after some forces in the Aso Rock Villa and some top pastors in the country mounted pressure on the Nigerian police.

“Pastor Bolaji was released late into the evening after big pastors and President Tinubu’s Aso Villa intervened in the matter,” one of the top police sources said.

“He has been asked to pay back the money traced to his account in two weeks,” the authoritative source added.

“The case emanated from one of his pastors who duped several people in a real estate scheme,” one of the top sources had revealed.

“The police investigation showed that several billions of naira in the scheme were traced first to Pastor Bolaji’s church account and later to his personal account,” the source had added.

Pastor Idowu started the church in December 2003.

Over the years, it has expanded locations across Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

According to the church website, the Harvesters church attracts over 70,000 worshippers both online and onsite.

