Police release Legit.com journalist, two other #June12thProtest demonstrators

Police in Nigeria’s capital Abuja have freed a journalist and two other #June12thProtest demonstrators arrested on Saturday.

The 3 were arrested after police attacked protesters in the Gudu area of Abuja, dispersing them with tear gas canisters.

The gun-wielding policemen stormed Gudu junction – the protest venue and arrested the journalist and the two demonstrators.

Samuel, upon his arrest, showed his identity card as a journalist, but the gun-toting policemen turned him down.

They were detained at Apo Police Station.

The release of the trio was facilitated by Femi Falana (SAN)