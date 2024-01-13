Saturday, January 13, 2024
HomeNEWSPolice recruitment: Be wary of imposters - NPF warns candidates
NEWS

Police recruitment: Be wary of imposters – NPF warns candidates

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

The Nigeria Police Force has warned candidates who have been shortlisted in the 2022 constables recruitment exercise to be wary of imposters.

State Commissioner of Police CP. Mohammed Usaini Gumel gave the warning while addressing applicants at the Police Officers’ Mess, Bompai, Kano.

He urged the candidates to be wary of some imposters who parade themselves as members of the Police Recruitment Board with intent to defraud innocent applicants.

According to him “Some devious persons are parading themselves as members of the Police Recruitment Board, The Police Command is well prepared to arrest and prosecute anyone found committing any crime around the recruitment exercise”.

He reminded the team to work on the directives of the Inspector-General of Police and that of the Chairman, Police Service Commission, in particular, to ensure strictness to laid down rules for screening candidates.

 

Previous article
Misfits Boxing license suspended due to safety fears one week before event
Next article
Insecurity: Tinubu mulls marine, solid mineral police
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network