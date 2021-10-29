breaking
Police query Kyari on panel’s report
Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami (SAN) has advised the police on the fate of embattled former Commander of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, who announced this yesterday, said the police authorities were awaiting the advice of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on the probe report.
Baba spoke at the weekly briefing coordinated by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He said the AGF advised the police to confront Kyari with the findings of the panel that investigated allegations that the embattled IRT commnader received gratification from and fraternised with an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, popularly called Hushpuppi.
The police, he explained, had also submitted the findings to the SGF for vetting and advice.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he contracted Kyari to detain a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, for threatening to expose the alleged $1.1 million fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.
The agency also said Hushpuppi paid $20,600 into a bank account provided by Kyari.
When asked for an update on the reported FBI extradition request for Kyari, the IGP said he did not know a formal request but had read of such on social media.
Baba said: “I’ve not heard about it formally, but I have read it on social media that there was an extradition request. I’ve not seen it; I’ve not heard it formally. That is one.
“Two, when this issue of Kyari started, we took our own action by constituting a panel to look at the allegation that was made against the senior officer.
“The allegation was based on receiving gratification and also fraternising with Hushpuppi and his group and even receiving some instructions, and so forth.
“We looked into all these allegations by a committee that was set up and chaired by a DIG (Deputy IGP). We submitted our report to the SGF for vetting and advice on the findings we got from the investigation.
“We’ve just received legal advice from the Office of the Attorney General and we are working on it, on what to do next in terms of asking the officer to account for what we have gathered in the investigation and what we will do next. But as for extradition order, I have not received any, I’ve not heard of any.”
APC chieftain Ahmed Lawan heads to court, seeks order barring Northerner from succeeding Buhari
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Lawan, is set to file a suit seeking a court order to compel his party to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to Nigeria’s Southern Region.
Lawan, who ran for the party’s Adamawa State Chairmanship office in the last APC congress, said he was opposed to moves by a northern cabal seeking to retain power in the north beyond 2023.
Accordingly, he disclosed that he was approaching a court in Yola to challenge what he called an attempt to disrupt democracy in Nigeria.
Lawan, who was a former Organising Secretary of the party in the state, further disclosed that he would not hesitate to also challenge the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to zone its ticket to southern Nigeria.
“Those our Northern compatriots, scheming to retain power in the North are our common enemies; they’re the enemies of Nigeria.
“It is evil for some people to think they can sit in the comfort of their region to determine the political fate of the entire nation.
“Nigeria is for all of us, therefore, we must play politics in the spirit of inclusiveness.
“We, in the North have had it, we’re there and by 2023 we should quit the stage in the interest of national unity.
“Our position is that power must move to the South, South-West, South-South or South-East.
“Other parts of the country should be given a sense of belonging. This way, it would help diffuse the tense atmosphere in our national polity, he added.
Lawan also condemned a move by some Northern elites, seeking the exit of the South-East region from Nigeria.
DSS denied British consul, Ezeife access to Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has lamented that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) prevented a British Consul and a former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife from seeing the IPOB leader in detention.
The lawyer stated that the action of the DSS on Thursday was a “clear violation of the subsisting order of the court.”
He said the secret police officers had earlier on Monday denied IPOB’s American lawyer, Bruce Fein from seeing Kanu when he visited with the legal team.
The IPOB leader’s lawyer disclosed that DSS officials said the American lawyer and British diplomat were foreigners, adding that this contradicted the court order that stated, “The Honorable Court proceeded to Order in His Ruling, that henceforth, three persons of our Client’s choice should be allowed to visit him.”
The lawyer added that, “His Lordship further clarified that the persons to visit our client are no longer restricted to his lawyers and family members but, any other person of our client’s choice.”
Ejiofor revealed this in a statement on the update of Kanu’s legal representatives’ routine visit to him on Thursday, which was made available to SaharaReporters.
He titled the statement, ‘Lawless Department Of State Security Services (DSS) Denied British Consul And His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Access To Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Today, In Clear Violation Of The Subsisting Order Of Court.’
The statement read, “Today’s routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu could not hold because the detaining authority (DSS) deliberately denied the above-named persons access to Our Client.
“Recall that the Honorable Court seised of this case, had on the 21st day of October, 2021, expanded the number of persons that could visit Our Client on any of the designated days scheduled for his routine visit.
“The Honorable Court proceeded to Order in His Ruling, that henceforth, three persons of our Client’s choice should be allowed to visit him.
“His Lordship further clarified that the persons to visit Our Client are no longer restricted to his lawyers and family members but, any other person of Our Client’s choice.
“In line with this Order of Court, we forwarded the list of names scheduled to visit Our Client on Monday, 25th October, 2021, which included Attorney Bruce Fein – our Client’s International Attorney and Legal Representative in the United States of America.
“Attorney Fein arrived Nigeria from the United States of America to witness the Court proceedings of the 21st Day of October, 2021, and also utilize the opportunity of the visit to interface with his Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Unknown to us, a rude shock awaited us at the DSS. Upon arrival at the DSS Headquarters on Monday, 25th October, 2021, for the scheduled routine visit, the detaining authority did not stop at keeping us waiting for well over two hours, but thereafter specifically told us that no foreigner, including Bruce Fein, would be allowed to visit Our Client, and as such, he would not participate in the visit.
“The renowned International Constitutional Human Rights Lawyer was not only disappointed with the Authority concerned but was shocked at the brazen manner in which the Nigerian Court Orders are flouted with impunity by those whose primary mandate is to protect and preserve these Laws and maintain Order.
“Attorney Bruce Fein consequently left the premises of the DSS visibly broken. Apparently, he has gathered enough to feed the International Community upon his return to the United States.
“Today was the turn of the British Consul to experience what the civilized society may refer to as the height of abnormality in the System. The innocent woman who flew all the way from Lagos on this special diplomatic engagement was denied access to Our Client, and told that she is not welcomed for the visit because she’s a foreigner.
“His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife who was denied access to the courtroom at the last Court sitting was also denied access to our Client today without offering any reason(s). Height of impunity indeed!
“It is important to point out here that the Order of Court with regard to the number of persons and class of persons allowed to visit our Client, never restricted them to Nigerians only.
“It is more so that this clarification was made by His Lordship, following our specific complaint to the Court that Attorney Bruce Fein was not only denied access to our Client on two occasions at the DSS Headquarters but was not allowed inside the courtroom on 21st October, 2021.
“If His Lordship’s intention was to restrict foreigners from visiting our Client, the Court would have simply made it clear while responding to our application for clarification.”
Having described the DSS’s action as the height of impunity for flouting court orders, Ejiofor vowed that he would see that justice prevails for his client to be transferred to a correctional facility.
“Though we have promptly filed another application for the transfer of Our Client to the correctional centre predicated on an entirely new set of facts, it is now crystal clear to the World that if the DSS is allowed to remain the custodian of our Client, there shall certainly be a gross denial of fair hearing and fair trial in these proceedings.
“We will equally be initiating contempt proceeding against the Head of the DSS for this gross violation of Court Order. Order of the Court must be obeyed regardless of the status of the person(s) involved or the Agency affected by the Order.
“Even though the DSS has a history of flouting Court Orders with impunity, we will pursue for the Court to step in, in this case and protect the sanctity of its Order(s). Enough is enough!
“We shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this weighty infraction of the positive Order of Court and by extension, gross violation of our Client’s right is addressed without further ado.
“We still appeal to our Client’s millions of followers to remain calm as we explore all legal remedies available to our Client in the circumstance of this breach.
“Your prayers and supplications should be intensified in times like this, and please do not lose focus UmuChineke because the enemies are really at work. But be assured that it will all end in Praises.
“Thank you all and remain hugely blessed UmuChineke.”
Troops kill suspected Biafran National Guard gunman in Abia
Nigerian troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have killed a suspected Biafran National Guard gunman.
The deceased was among a group of gunmen who allegedly attacked troops’ location at Amaekpu in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday said the troops repelled an attack by the assailants who were described as heavily armed.
It said, “The assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops.
“In the encounter, the troops neutralised one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered a pump-action gun, among others.
“While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State. The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen.”
