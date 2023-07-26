A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has said that Nigeria police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies only invite the rich for questioning during investigation while they pounce on ordinary Nigerians.

Falana said this on Tuesday at the Federal High Court sitting in Kano, after hearing on a human rights suit filed by the immediate former Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, seeking an order of the court to stop the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from arresting and investigating him on the alleged dollar bribe video in which he featured prominently.

Falana said, “Every Nigerian, apart from those who are covered by immunity, can be arrested and investigated and prosecuted if there is evidence.”

But on the contrary, he noted, “Only the rich are invited by the police and anti-graft agencies. Ordinary people are pounced upon by the police and the EFCC.”

“Have you ever seen the EFCC parade big men?” he questioned.

“They only parade ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ boys (internet fraudsters),” he said.

“That is a class character of the law. Only a big man can go to court and say ‘I don’t want to be arrested’. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world.”