Suspected kidnappers on Wednesday attacked some communities around the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and kidnapped an undisclosed number of residents.

The attack reportedly extended to Zuma in neighbouring Niger State.

It was learnt that the kidnappers stormed the communities and attacked residents unhindered a few days after a series of attacks on Garam in Niger State, a community that shares a boundary with Bwari in FCT.

SaharaReporters gathered that two police officers were badly injured during the gun duel with the bandits.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers succeeded and took away some residents in the operation that lasted hours.

A source familiar with the communities said FCT police authorities had not done enough to arrest the insecurity in the area considering that the communities shared a border with the Federal Capital Territory.

Garam, Kuduru and Azu communities were invaded a few days before Christmas when gunmen shot indiscriminately to scare residents. The gunmen abducted three persons in the process without any resistance from the security agents despite the presence of a police post in the area.

Findings revealed that some residents, especially in Bwari and other border communities have started fleeing their homes as a result of incessant attacks.

The FCT Police Command is yet to confirm or deny the latest attack in the area. Efforts to reach spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, were also not successful.