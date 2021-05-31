Police officer who shot Sowore identified

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will no longer extend the closing date for candidates registering for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) applications.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin, published by the office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja.

Recall that the board had earlier extended the exercise from the initial closing date of May 15 to Saturday, May 29, to avail candidates who are unable to register within this period the opportunity to carry out a seamless exercise.

The new closing date ended on Saturday May 29.

According to JAMB, in spite of the two-week date extension, complaints of candidates’ inability to register persisted.

The complaints received, the board stated, were lateness or non-delivery of National Identity Number (NIN) verification code; inability to obtain NIN; mismatch or wrong names originally submitted to National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The board said while few of such excuses have been found to be genuine, a large number were traceable to fraudsters whom it alleged, were hell bent on subverting the system.

JAMB said, however, that it will give another opportunity to those who have genuinely tried to register but failed, due to some of the challenges mentioned.

“Due to time constraints within the window available to JAMB on the Annual National Examinations Timetable, further extension of the registration period is not feasible.

“Nevertheless, the board wants to avail every prospective candidate the opportunity to still participate in the 2021 registration exercise.

“Consequently, all prospective candidates with genuine proof(s) of failed efforts to register before the closing date, should visit any of JAMB’s offices for reconciliation between Monday, May 31, and June 15.

“This offices also include JAMB-owned Professional Test Centres across the country.

“Candidates with genuine reasons for missing the registration are to obtain and complete a form, at no cost.

“They are to submit, for the Reading Test and the Application, a certified Bank Draft of N4,000 only in favour of JAMB and obtain a signed duplicate copy from the office.

“They will also submit the completed form with a recent passport photograph at the same office of collection and collect a copy of the Reading Test.

“Candidates are to wait for further directives through the registered phone number and Public Service Announcement through the NTA Network News as soon as screening is completed.”

JAMB said, however, that 1,383,420 candidates procured the Pin for registration as at May 29, while 1,375,694 have completed their registration.

It reiterated that there will be no registration for 2021 UTME/DE without a properly obtained NIN which had to be verified or validated by the NIMC.

The board added that any candidate who submits another application after having successfully registered during the earlier registration period will have the two attempts disqualified.

“Any false claim will attract severe sanctions, including forfeiture of the deposited Bank Draft, cancellation of application(s) and prosecution.

“Due to the fact that some parents and school proprietors have been found to mislead candidates for illicit gains and personal aggrandizement, the board advises all to allow each candidate to personally go through the process.

“JAMB does not tolerate the involvement of any third party or group in the registration process,” it warned.