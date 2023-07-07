Police nab Lagos businessman who shared ex- lovers’ nude photos

A Lagos-based businessman, Amarah Kennedy, who allegedly circulated the nude photos of two single mothers he dated has been arrested.

Kennedy was arrested on Thursday by men of the Lagos State Police Command.

His arrest was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin in a Twitter post on Friday said investigation is ongoing.

The suspect, Kennedy Amarah, has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing. More details to follow. https://t.co/ZF6LHvx4x3 pic.twitter.com/vQY6bWb7UG — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) July 7, 2023

Kennedy, a former bank worker turned businessman, has been circulating the nude photos of at least two single mothers he previously dated.

The women, identified simply as Kester and Temi, met him on social media platforms at different times and fell in love with him after he promised them marriage and showered their kids with gifts.

However, after disagreements, he shared their nude photos with them and demanded money with threats to make the images go viral.