Friday, July 7, 2023
HomeNEWSPolice nab Lagos businessman who shared ex- lovers' nude photos
NEWS

Police nab Lagos businessman who shared ex- lovers’ nude photos

0
Lekan Oladeinde
By Lekan Oladeinde
Police nab Lagos businessman who shared nudes photos of women

A Lagos-based businessman, Amarah Kennedy, who allegedly circulated the nude photos of two single mothers he dated has been arrested.

Kennedy was arrested on Thursday by men of the Lagos State Police Command.

His arrest was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin in a Twitter post on Friday said investigation is ongoing.

Kennedy, a former bank worker turned businessman, has been circulating the nude photos of at least two single mothers he previously dated.

The women, identified simply as Kester and Temi, met him on social media platforms at different times and fell in love with him after he promised them marriage and showered their kids with gifts.

However, after disagreements, he shared their nude photos with them and demanded money with threats to make the images go viral.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Central Bank Places Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam On Money Laundering Watchlist, Iran, Others On High-Risk List
Next article
Aregbesola’s ex-commissioners, others make Adeleke’s nominees list
Lekan Oladeinde
Lekan Oladeinde
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network