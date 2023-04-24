Monday, April 24, 2023
Police manhunt underway for fleeing Adamawa REC, Hudu Ari

By Ibrahim Lateef
A manhunt is underway for the fleeing Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Hudu Ari.

The Police command is desperately in search of Ari’s whereabouts.

The REC had got into trouble for usurping the powers of the Collation Officer for Adamawa State to announce the result of supplementary governorship poll and errorneously declaring the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Aishatu Dahiru, aka Binani, as the winner of the poll.

INEC had written the Inspector General of Police to investigate and prosecute the REC, while the President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered that Ari be suspended, probed and possibly prosecuted.

The IGP on Sunday confirmed receipt ofthe INEC’s letter and said investigation is on to arrest and prosecute Ari if found guilty.

INEC, however, said the whereabouts the REC was unknown as he had refused to take phone calls.

INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Festus Okoye  while apprearing on Arise TV on Sunday noted that there were enough leads that would help the police to arrest the REC.

