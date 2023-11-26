Monday, November 27, 2023
Police kill Five bandit leaders in Katsina

A combined team of police operatives and vigilante members, acting on intelligence, killed five bandit leaders who led their gangs to infiltrate Kwarare, a village situated in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A vigilante leader in Katsina who disclosed this asserted that the confrontation occurred at 2 pm on Saturday between Kwarare and Kadoji village.

The source identified the five deceased bandit leaders as Bala Wuta, Tsoho Hassan na Kadoji, Na Sahura, Hussaini Bakuru, and Lawal Baban Sabe Kadoji. He noted that these individuals held influential positions and were known for their involvement in cattle-rustling activities.

He also stated that two members of the joint task force, Aminu Surajo, a vigilante member, and Abdullahi Banka, a police officer, were wounded during the operation.

Katsina State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Abubakr Sadiq Aliyu, confirmed the report and promised to provide more details later.

 

