Police issues warning over ‘No gree for anybody’ slogan

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Nigerian youths that the trending ‘no gree for anybody’ slogan could lead to crisis.

Since the beginning of the new year the slogan has taken over the social media space, majorly being used by youths.

The Police believe the catchphrase, which has been jocularly adopted as the nationwide motto for 2024, could breach security.

The catchphrase loosely means ‘do not tolerate any form of nonsense from anybody’ or ‘do not allow yourself to be bullied by anyone’.

During a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, Muyiwa Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, said intelligence reports show that the catchphrase is capable of plunging the country into a crisis of monumental proportions.

Adejobi said although the catchphrase is being seen as “normal talk”, those in the security community view it as a “dangerous” slogan.

“The new slogan for 2024 for young people is ‘no dey gree for anybody’,” Adejobi said.

“We have been informed from our intelligence that this is coming from the retributionary sector that might likely cause problems across the country.

“No dey gree for anybody is being seen as just normal talk. In the security community, we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crises.”