Police Inspector ‘commits suicide’ in Maiduguri

A police inspector (name withheld) has reportedly committed suicide in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The late officer was attached to Gwange Divisional of Borno Police Command.

According to community sources, he was looking healthy when he was last seen three days ago.

It is unclear why the policeman took the action. His neighbors at Layin Bayan, Wulari Jerusalem area of Maiduguri raised the alarm on Saturday morning when they noticed his door was locked from behind and a strange oduor was emanating from there.

The matter was immediately reported to metro Division of Borno Police Command and some officers were deployed to the scene.

“It was early this morning that people in the compound observed strange odor emanating from his apartment; his door was shut from behind.

“The men of police from Metro and Gwange Divisions respectively came to break the door and his lifeless body was found on the floor of his bedroom. They are currently in the compound.” the source said.

As of the time of filing this report police authorities have not issued any statement on the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer in Borno, ASP Kenneth Daso, did not answer calls when he was contacted . The telephone line rang out repeatedly.