Police in Lagos seek parents of child found wandering on busy road

Police in Lagos State on Thursday appealed to parents or relatives of a boy found wandering around the popular famous bus stop in Somolu, to show up and claim the child.

A little boy was found wandering, alone and scared at about 7.30pm.

A Samaritan found the boy wandering about and handed him over to the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) .

The boy who doesn’t know his address or guardian’s phone number was later taken to Pedro police station.

The Police have appealed to anyone with useful information to trace the parents or relatives of the child to visit the station