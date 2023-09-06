Police fire teargas to disperse protesting students in UNILAG

Men of the Lagos State Police Command fired teargas on Wednesday to disperse hundreds of university students protesting against hike in tuition fees at the University of Lagos.

Crowds of demonstrators were seen running away from the scene at the main gate of the school campus in Akoka area of Lagos.

Our correspondent at the scene of the protest said the police officers used tear gas to disperse the students.

The students had converged at the University of Lagos junction on Herbert Macaulay way to carry out the protest.

The protest was cut short some as policemen dispersed them with tear gas forcing the students and passersby to scamper for safety.

More Details