Police fire tear gas at #June12Protest demonstrators in Ojota

Officers the Nigeria Police Force tear-gassed some #June12Protest demonstrators at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

The protesters who converged at the part very early on Saturday, holding placards and chanting “Buhari must go”, “say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases.

One of our correspondents, who was covering the protest also ran for cover as the security operatives bombarded the demonstration ground.