Police exhume Mohbad’s corpse, nurse arrested

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad on Thursday.

The police also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer prior to his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the developments in an interview on Thursday.

“Mohbad’s corpse has been exhumed today, and an autopsy will begin as soon as possible,” Hundeyin said.

Responding to a further inquiry concerning arrests made by the police in connection with the late singer’s death, Hundeyin added, “I can’t answer questions on the arrests yet, because I don’t have that update. However, the nurse is in our custody; I can confirm that.”

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, had earlier issued a directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohynwa, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Mohbad.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the development known in a late Saturday night official correspondence.

Adejobi said, “The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has issued a direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

“This directive was conveyed during a brief but crucial discussion at the Police Airwing Hangar, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, September 16, 2023. He tasked the CP to quickly and effectively unravel the truth behind the tragedy as there have been understandable concerns and speculations surrounding the circumstances of his untimely demise.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby earnestly urges any family members or close associates possessing valuable information pertaining to this case to come forward and cooperate with the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that justice is served and the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise are thoroughly examined.

Meanwhile, consequent upon the growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad, Owohunwa had earlier directed the commencement of a full-scale criminal investigation into the case.

Hundeyin made the development Saturday night in an official correspondence obtained by our correspondent.

The circumstances leading to the death of Mohbad who died on Tuesday at the age of 27, is yet to be unraveled and ascertained.

Giving an update on Saturday night, Hundeyin said, “To this end, the Commissioner of Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to coordinate the investigation.

“The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer and undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature.

“In aid of this initiative, the Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier today on how best to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly,”

Since Mohbad’s death, his music fans and sympathisers have called for a proper investigation to know the cause of his death.

Taking to the social media handles of the late singer, the management “appreciate the outpouring of love from Fans across the world to the ones who’ve organised events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s candlelight procession and tribute concert.”

Also, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, said on Wednesday that Omowunmi, wife of Mohbad, visited him to demand justice for her late husband.

Falana noted that he visited the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, adding that he (Owohunwa) had been assured that investigation had been launched.