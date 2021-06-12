Connect with us

Police, DSS attack peaceful #June12 demonstrators in Abuja

Published

2 hours ago

on

Security operatives on Saturday dispersed demonstrators who were carrying ou the #June12 protest in Abuja. 

A team of security operatives including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Police Force (NPF), and the Army, pursued both protesters and journalists from the scene of the protest.

NEWS

Kelechi Iheanacho declares support for #June12thProtest

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

Leicester City and Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has declared his support for the #June12Protest in Nigeria.

 Iheanacho stated this on his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote:

NEWS

Police fire tear gas at #June12Protest demonstrators in Ojota

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

Officers the Nigeria Police Force tear-gassed some #June12Protest demonstrators at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

The protesters who converged at the part very early on Saturday, holding placards and chanting “Buhari must go”, “say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases.

One of our correspondents, who was covering the protest also ran for cover as the security operatives bombarded the demonstration ground.

NEWS

Police disperse #June12Protest demonstrators in Ojota

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

Nigerian police dispersed a crowd of #June12Protest demonstrators on Saturday at the Gani fawenhnimi freedom in Ojota , Lagos.

A NewDay journalist at the venue of the protest saw riot police advance from multiple locations to force out a few hundred protesters from the park.

One of the leaders of the demonstrators had announced that the rally would move to a different location in the capital. 

