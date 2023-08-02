Police disperse anti-subsidy protest in Kano

Kano State Police Command Tuesday dispersed a protest organised by some groups in order to express their displeasure over the removal of fuel subsidy.

An eyewitness said the protest had begun before the arrival of security operatives.

“The protesters had assembled at the Gidan Murtala very close to Kofar Nassarawa Road, a two-kilometer journey to the Kano Municipal Local Government Council as early as 7am on Tuesday.

“But when pressmen arrived at the scene, policemen took over the venue where the protest had already been held.”