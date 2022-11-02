Police describe trending video of ‘Davido son’ as fake

“Any video you see online is fake”

Checks revealed that the video is not from Nigeria.

The CCTV footage was that of a two-year-old Chinese boy.

The viral video, which showed a boy drowning inside children swimming pool happed in China on 23 August 2019.

The story of the boy trended at that time.

Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland, a popular chef and influencer, have not spoken about their child’s death.

On Tuesday, the police invited eight domestic staff of the musician for questioning..

Six have since been released while the nanny and cook are still be held.

Confirming the detention of the two domestic workers, Hundeyin said, “I spoke with the DPO and he said the nanny and the cook have been detained. Other domestic workers brought in for questioning were released.”