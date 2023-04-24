The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed receipt of a letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission calling on the police to investigate the alleged impropriety of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, during the recently concluded supplementary elections, and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed the development in a late Sunday night statement.

Adejobi said, “The NPF is in receipt of a letter dated April 18, 2023 from INEC detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State REC, during the recently concluded supplementary elections and calling on the police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed an investigative team to work in collaboration with the INEC to expedite action on the contents of the letter.

“The IGP, while expressing the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values, assures Nigerians and the international community, that the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of the REC as well as ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book.”