Monday, April 24, 2023
HomeNEWSPolice confirm receipt of INEC's letter, commences investigation of Adamawa REC, Hudu...
NEWSTrending

Police confirm receipt of INEC’s letter, commences investigation of Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari

4
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Police confirm receipt of INEC’s letter over Adamawa REC’s impropriety

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed receipt of a letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission calling on the police to investigate the alleged impropriety of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, during the recently concluded supplementary elections, and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed the development in a late Sunday night statement.

Adejobi said, “The NPF is in receipt of a letter dated April 18, 2023 from INEC detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State REC, during the recently concluded supplementary elections and calling on the police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed an investigative team to work in collaboration with the INEC to expedite action on the contents of the letter.

“The IGP, while expressing the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values, assures Nigerians and the international community, that the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of the REC as well as ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book.”

Previous article
Asia-Pacific markets largely down after Wall Street posts weekly loss
Next article
European stocks head for mixed open as global markets stumble slightly
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

4 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network