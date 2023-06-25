Police confirm killing butcher over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed on Sunday the murder of a butcher, Usman Buda, over alleged blasphemy.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, who confirmed the killing in a statement on Sunday, said a distress call was received at 9:20 am that the victim, Usman Buda of Gwandu Local Government Area, a butcher at Sokoto Abattoir, had allegedly blasphemed the Holy Prophet and was, as a result, about to be lynched by a mob.

According to the statement, “Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro, and DPO Kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.”

Upon sighting police operatives, the mob reportedly dispersed, leaving the victim unconscious.

Though rescued and taken to the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) for treatment, Buda was later confirmed dead.

The police said that an investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.