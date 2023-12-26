Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Police confirm arrest of kidnap suspects in Calabar

Police ban personnel from following Kogi VIPs to polling units

The Cross River State Police Command confirmed on Tuesday the arrest of two members of a four-man kidnapping gang.

Police spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the arrest, stated that the gang was responsible for the abduction of the wife of a popular vehicle dealer in Calabar.

They released their victim after collecting ransom, Ugbo stated.

She added that the suspects had already made confessional statements to the police and would be arraigned upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The duo ran out of luck as the police tracked the bank account owner into which they received the ransom money. The suspects never knew that they had been trailed. We are happy that two out of four have been apprehended,’’ she stated.

Ugbo added that locally-made pistols, ammunition, phones, and other valuable items were recovered from them.

She warned members of the public against sharing their bank details with others, as such details could be used for fraud or other illicit dealings.

 

