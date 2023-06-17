Police clash with fuel hike protesters in Angola

Police on Saturday fired tear gas at thousands of people protesting the recent removal of fuel subsidies in Angola.

The protests took place in the capital Luanda and other cities Benguela and Namibe.

Africa’s second biggest crude oil producer earlier this month joined its larger continental rival Nigeria in reducing gasoline subsidies, almost doubling pump prizes and triggering protests.

The subsidy cut nearly doubled the gasoline price to almost 300 kwanzas ($0.4781) per litre.

On Saturday in Benguela, a large crowd of protesters holding cardboard placards were shown on social and local media as anti-riot police with batons and helmets patrolled the streets.

In Luanda, police shot teargas to control the crowd, with TV footage showing at least one burning barricade spewing smoke.