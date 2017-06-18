Police arrests Fulani herdsman for kidnapping, raping housewife for 3 days

A Fulani herdsman has been arrested by Police for the alleged kidnap of a woman.

Abubakar Mojumba, 22 was said to have kept the victim, Sadiat Musa in a thick forest, where he and his gang members raped her serially for three days.

Mojumba was one of the 16 suspects paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, at the state police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan at the week-end.

Odude told journalists that Mojumba, arrested on June 7, 2017, at about 0100hrs, “And others now at large conspired together and kidnapped a 22-year old female victim from her residence at Elewuro Village, Iganna to a thick forest in Iwere-Ile, where she was held hostage for three days and they sexually abused her before she was rescued from her abductors.

“While abducting the victim, the hoodlums also stole her husband’s motorcycle with which she was taken away. The suspect was later arrested with the assistance of the villagers while trying to negotiate ransom with victim’s family members”.

Mojumba who spoke through an interpreter, confessed that he participated in the illegal operation because his gang members promised to give him motorcycle.

According to him, he joined three other persons to carry out the nefarious activity, saying four of them stormed the victim’s house at Elewuro Village, Iganna at Oke Ogun area of the state, robbed the family, abducted the woman and took her to a thick forest on a motorcycle owned by her husband.

“Before we left them on that day, we collected the husband’s phone number so that we could negotiate the ransom.

“The following day, we went back to the house to drop our phone numbers for easier negotiation. My colleagues promised to give me a motorcycle after the ransom must have been paid. But, now all of them have run away”.