Police arrest woman pretending to pray on water in Guinea

A Guinean woman, Fanta Sangaré has been arrested after she caused a stir by praying atop a body of water in the Western province.

She was said to have visited the sea and dropped a prayer rug on the surface while she stood on it to pray as beach goers watched in awe.

According to africaguinee, Taouyah special police arrested Fanta on Thursday, 22nd of June 2023.

A photo which circulated on social media platforms showed the young woman floating on water, supported only by a prayer rug.

However, police officials that arrested the lady later clarified that her offence was not connected to her having prayed on the waves.

“Her act is not an offence. Why arrest her for that…?” a senior police official was quoted as saying while looking surprised.

The officer added; “She is there (police station) of course, but that is for another matter. It is a complaint brought against her by a citizen.”

africaguinee reports that investigations revealed there was complaint filed against Fanta by someone who did not disclose the reason for the complaint.

According to the Taouyah special commission, nothing will be disclosed for the moment as hearing is in progress.