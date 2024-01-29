The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of an Osun prince, the son of Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Eniola Oyeyode in connection with the accidental killing of a United States-based professor, Richard Adeoriokin.

Adeoriokin was killed by a local security guard at Ejigbo in Osun State while bidding him farewell on Saturday, after a public function attended by the don, his political associates, and Oyeyode Oyesosin.

According to the Nation, after the meeting at the king’s residence, the son ordered the security guard to fire gunshots into the air to bid farewell to his friends.

Sadly, one of the bullets hit the professor, resulting in his death, and the enraged mob subsequently killed the security guard.

The incident was confirmed by the late professor’s personal assistant, Afeez Lawal.

It occurred along Inisha Road in Ejigbo.

This incident generated unrest in the town and the state governor, Ademola Adeleke promptly called for peace and directed an investigation into the matter.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that Prince Eniola had been arrested and detained by the force.

The statement reads: “The Osun Police Command is using this medium to inform the general public that the command is aware of the incident of shooting that occurred at Ejigbo which led to the death of one Dr. Richard Adeoriokin.

“The incident occurred on 27/1/2024 at about 9:48 pm after the 50th Coronation Anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin where one Prince Eniola Oyeyode ‘m’ of Ejigbo instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Abdul Jelili ‘m’ of Ejigbo to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm if the gun was in good condition or not, but instead shot directly at the victim. He was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“Meanwhile, the prince, Eniola Oyeyode, who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire guns has been arrested and detained.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bzigu Dali Kwazhi, therefore, appeals to members of the public especially the residents of Ejigbo to remain calm as the discreet investigation has commenced immediately.”