Police arrest more suspects over SuperTV boss’ murder
More suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of late SuperTV boss, Usifo Ataga, Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu has said.
The police chief disclosed this during a briefing and parade of over 1,000 suspects at the Command headquarters in Ikeja.
Although he didn’t give details on the number of suspects arrested and their connection to the murder, Odumosu said the case was progressing and the police would never compromise on it.
He reminded the public the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojokwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.
Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”
Ataga, 50, was killed on June 15 at a shortlet apartment where he was spending weekend with his lover, Ojokwu.
Ojokwu, who earlier confessed to have stabbed the deceased to death before stealing his belongings, later refuted her statement claiming she returned from an errand to find him lying in a pool of his blood.
Sunday Igboho, Akintoye, others drag Buhari, Malami others to ICC
The Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye; Yoruba Nation Agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho and other 49 Yoruba Self-Determination groups have filed a 27-page petition before the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Several leaders of Yoruba Self-Determination groups appended their signatures on the petition.
The petition was submitted at the ICC on behalf of Yourba leaders by an International Lawyer, Aderemilekun Omojola, Esq.
In the petition, some Nigerian leaders were accused of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Yoruba People of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Okun Land in Kogi, and Kwara States respectively.
Those dragged before the ICC are President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami; former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and former Inspectors General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu.
Others petitioned are Comptroller General of Customs, Hammid Alli; Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba; Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; former Chief of Air Force, Sadiq Abubakar; former Commandant-General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Mohammed Babandede and the Current Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu.
The 27-page petition accused Buhari, Malami, Buratai and others of genocide offences such as killing members of the petitioners group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction in whole or in part.
The ICC has formally acknowledged receipt of the petition.
According to a statement by Communications Manager to Akintoye, Maxwell Adeleye, that those who signed the petition with Akintoye and Igboho were Chief Imam of Yoruba in Ilorin, Kwara State, Shielk Raheem Aduranigba; Leader of Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, Chief Simisade Kuku; Leader of Yoruba Strategy Alliance, Babatunde Omololu; General Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua, Arc. George Akinola, and 44 others.
In a letter to the petitioners’ Lawyer, the ICC’s Head of Information and Evidence Unit of the Office of the Prosecutor, Mr. Mark P. Dilon, wrote: “As soon as a decision is reached to formally commence investigation into this petition, we will inform you, in writing, and provide you, with reasons for this decision.
“This communication has been duly entered in the Communications Register of the Office.
“We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of
the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court,” the letter reads.
Wizkid’s “Essence” hits Billboard Hot 100
‘Essence’ by Nigerian Ayodeji Balogun a k.a Wizkid featuring fast-rising singer Temilade Openiyi a.k.a Tems, has topped the Billboard Hot 100, debut as no. 82, thereby marking a major win for the singers.
Billboard is an American magazine and website that produces news, video, opinion, reviews, events, and style related to the music industry.
It is known for its music charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Global 200, tracking the most popular songs and albums in different genres.
It also hosts events, owns a publishing firm, and operates several TV shows.
The Billboard made the announcement and verification on their official Billboard Charts Instagram page @billboard, where they said “Essence” debuted at No. 82 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list”.
Acording to the post, it also verifies that this is Tem’s first chart appearance.
“@wizkidayo’s “Essence,” featuring @temsbaby, debuts at No. 82 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Tems her first career entry on the chart,” Billboard said.
Wizkid’s third chart entry followed the success of “One Dance” which peaked at No. 1 in 2016.
Woman, 4 kids killed in Zamfara airstrikes
Air strikes from fighter jets targeting bandits have claimed the lives of a woman and her four children at Sububu, in Zamfara State.
Multiple sources said the aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force was targeting bandits at the expansive Sububu Forest located between Shinkafi and Maradun Local Governments when the unfortunate incident happened.
Sububu Forest is one of the major hideouts of bandits in Zamfara.
From the forest, they launch attacks on travelers on Sokoto-Gusau Road as well as villages in Sokoto and Zamfara States.
Sources said the aerial missions were conducted around 2pm on Monday.
In phone interviews, four different persons confirmed that the fighter jets missed their targets by dropping the bombs on the Sububu village, rather than the bandits’ enclave in the forest.
“The bombs killed a woman and her four children. Two of the kids, a boy and a girl, were teenagers. One elderly woman was also wounded in the attacks,” a Sububu resident told Daily Trust.
He said a new Friday mosque built by a bandits’ kingpin, Halilu Sububu, was also destroyed during the attacks.
The source said nobody was trapped in the mosque because the attack happened after worshippers had observed the afternoon prayers.
Another source said there was suspicion that the jets used the GPS coordinates of some expensive smartphones stolen from Sokoto that were being charged at the village.
“You know they own Sububu (village). Nobody goes there, not even security personnel and other officials,” he said.
NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the multiple airstrikes on the area to PRNigeria, an online PR platform which usually shares official security press statements but did not comment on the deaths of the victims.
The platform reported that 120 bandits were killed by the airstrikes.
Commodore Gabkwet said the military carried out “the precision airstrikes on the armed bandits after an intelligence and identification of the locations to avoid collateral damages.”
