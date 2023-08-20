Police arrest more suspects for booing Kano emir

The Kano State police command has arrested three more persons who allegedly chanted provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, causing breach of peace in the state.

This brings the total number of persons arrested in connection with the booing to nine, as six suspects had earlier been arrested.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, disclosed the latest arrest in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

He said the investigation, supported by the use of technical equipment, so far led to the arrest of additional three suspects.

He listed the suspects as Abdulrazak Usman Sarki, 36, of Disu Quarters, Gwale LGA; Fatihu Muktar Faruk, 35, of Emir’s Palace Kano and Usman Baba Attah, 25, of Kabara Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA.

Gumel explained that the suspects constituted public nuisance during the inauguration of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital at Kofar Kudu in the Municipal LGA.

He said the suspects disturbed the peaceful gathering by chanting provocative slogans against the emir, who attended the ceremony.

According to him, the suspects chanted slogans such as ‘New governor, new emir’, and that they insisted that Governor Abba Yusuf should remove Bayero and install a new one since there is a new government in power.

The commissioner warned that the traditional institution must be respected.

He stated, “Whoever tries or is attempting to sponsor in any way its (traditional institution) ridiculing will be arrested, investigated and made to face the wrath of the law no matter how highly placed.”

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring security, safety, peace and stability of the state, as he urged residents to keep reporting suspicious movements to the nearest police station for prompt action.