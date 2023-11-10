Police arrest husband of woman in popular ‘Mummy Calm Down’ viral video

The Edo State Police Command has arrested the husband of a woman in the popular ‘Mummy Calm Down’ viral video, after she had allegedly committed suicide in Benin City.

The woman identified as Mrs Toluige Olokoobi Babalola, a mother of three was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in their apartment while the husband had gone to the market.

The deceased became popular in 2020 in a viral video in which her son, after offending her, knelt down, saying “Mummy calm down, mummy calm down”.

A visit to the compound at No. 89, Garrick Layout, Benin City, showed that the gate to the building was under lock and key with no one in sight.

However, a resident of the area, who doesn’t want his name printed, said they were surprised on hearing of the suicide.

He said the deceased was a distributor to a pharmaceutical company while the husband was a banker with one of the new generational banks but resigned to become a car dealer.

He said the couple were living together happily and that there were no indications that the woman had been passing through some difficult times.

The Edo State Command spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the husband of the woman reported the matter to the police.

He raised the alarm and neighbours came and accompanied him to the hospital where she was confirmed dead and took her to the mortuary.

He said the DPO queried his action by not reporting to the police before taking the deceased to the hospital and mortuary without recourse to the police, which has the constitutional responsibility to investigate matters.

“The man is still with the police and would soon be transferred to the command homicide section of the state CID for further investigation,” he said.