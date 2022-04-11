NEWS
Police arrest husband of late popular singer, Osinachi
The Police has arrested Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi over the death of his wife.
The 42-year-old artiste died on Friday after spending days at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.
Colleagues of Osinachi, who was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Headquarters, Abuja, accused her husband of beating her.
A popular singer, Frank Edwards, in a live Instagram video, alleged that Osinachi’s husband abused her on several occasions.
He said, “One time in a studio, this man slapped her just because she wanted to record the song in Igbo against his will. She does not do anything on her own.
“She would say, please beg my husband. She was at his mercy. I didn’t know the intensity of what she was going through; I didn’t know how somebody would be jealous of the wife he claimed to love.
“There are a lot of stories where people told her this and that, but what I know was that the control was too much. The other time somebody wanted me to get her for an event, and I contacted her, but she said ‘beg my husband.’
“She couldn’t even tell people what she was going through. I only got to know because Aunty Joy contacted me to promote her song. That was when I got a glimpse into what was happening.”
Another gospel artiste, Asu Ekiye, called for the arrest of her husband.
He said, “If what I hear about domestic abuse is anything to go by, then I hereby endorse the call for the arrest of the husband of Osinachi immediately for questioning.”
A woman, who claimed to be her friend, Chidinma Ezego, alleged that the late Osinachi told her the husband made her children flog her.
She said, “The husband has been beating and maltreating this woman, but she’s been dying in silence. Now, he kicked the woman on her chest and she’s been on life support for five days and finally died. Now, the man has been arrested and I pray he rots in jail. Remember how he tied her up and asked the children to beat her up with cane. She told me this.”
A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, said the allegation of domestic violence worsened the pain of Osinachi’s death, calling on churches to take issues of violence against women serious.
A police source said Peter was arrested on Sunday afternoon.
The source said, “A young man who claimed to be a relative of the late woman came to report the matter at the station and the police went to arrest him at his residence.”
The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development.
She said, “He is now in our custody. The younger brother of the deceased reported the matter and we have commenced investigation.”
The Dunamis church lawyer, Felix Tyokase, said the church’s General Overseer, Paul Enenche, just returned from a crusade in Cameroon and had not been briefed on the matter.
“And we have yet to receive any information from the hospital as to the cause of her death,” he added.
NEWS
Security, economy and governance : Checking on Yemi Osinbajo’s nine promises to Nigerians as he declares for President
Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, formally declared his intention to succeed his boss President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
Osinbajo while seeking the support of Nigerians during his declaration speech in an early morning broadcast made promises to Nigerians.
Here are some highlighted promises :
- Security: “If given the opportunity then I believe that first, we must complete what we started by radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture.”
- Economy: “I’ll Provide an excellent environment for businesses to fly, enhance our Social Investment Programme to a full scale social welfare scheme.
“Complete the lifting of 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade and rapidly advance our infrastructure development, especially power, roads and railways.”
- Judiciary: “Completing reform of our justice system, focusing on ensuring justice for all and the observant of the rule of law.”
- AGRICULTURE: “Taking the agriculture revolution to the next level especially mechanization and developing the farm to table value chain.”
- REGULATIONS: “Making sure that the government, its agencies and regulators serve the business community.”
- TECHNOLOGY: “Creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions of Nigerians.”
- Education: “I’ll complete the task of ensuring that all Nigerians attend schools and reform our educational system for relevance to the challenges of this century”
- GOVERNANCE: “Strengthening the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates. I’ll make sure the government agencies serve the businesses.”
- ETHNICITY: “Let us build a Nigeria where everywhere in this land is home for everyone, where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us. Let us build a Nigeria where everyone sees each other as sisters and brothers.
“Let our tribes become one tribe; the Nigerian tribe, where all are treated fairly, justly and with respect.”
NEWS
Full text of Prof Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration speech
Vice President, Pro Yemi Osinbajo on Monday declared his intention to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
He said he joined the race to alleviate the hardship imposed on Nigerians via security problems and economic realities.
Osinbajo, in his speech, said the experience he had garnered would be used to better the lives of all Nigerians.
READ FULL SPEECH:
In the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari. We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our Nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing our economy. As stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution, our tenure will end next year.
In this period of seven years, I have served the government in several capacities, and have, at the direction of Mr. President, represented our country in sensitive high level international engagements. I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria. I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms.
I have been in agricultural, mining and oil producing communities; in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau and Ondo; & in all other States of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.
I have visited our gallant troops in the North East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps.
I have felt the pain and anguish of victims in violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters. I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians, from Lagos, Onitsha, and Kano.
And I have spoken to small and large businesses.
I stood where they stood and sat where they sat. I know their hopes, aspirations and fears; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.
I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples.
Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.
If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started, radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture;
*Completing the reform of our justice system focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel, ensuring justice for all and the observance of rule of law,
*rapidly advancing our infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways and broadband connectivity;
*providing an excellent environment for businesses to thrive;
*Taking the agriculture revolution to the next level especially mechanization and developing the farm to table value chain;
*making sure that the government, its agencies and regulators serve the business community;
*creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions;
*enhancing our Social Investment Programme to a full scale social welfare scheme;
*completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade;
*completing the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school;
*reforming our educational system for relevance to the challenges of this century;
*completing the task of universal health coverage for all ; and
*strengthening the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates.
Above all, front and Centre of our efforts will be the provision of jobs and opportunities for our young people
I now most solemnly and respectfully seek the support of fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land, and the diaspora, young and old, male and female, in the great and exciting journey that we have ahead of us.
We will, working together, establish by the grace of God, the Nigeria of our dreams in a few short years. We will build on the foundation laid by our predecessors.
We will need to move, with much speed, intentionality, and perseverance, towards the vision of a prosperous, stable, and secure nation.
I am convinced beyond doubt that we have the creativity, the courage, the talent, and the resources to be the foremost black nation on earth. Let us now birth the expectations of greatness conceived generations before us.
Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa.
Where everywhere in this land is home for everyone , where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us.
Let our tribes become one tribe; the Nigerian tribe, where all are treated fairly, justly and with respect. Where all are given equal access to the abundant opportunities that God has bestowed on this nation.
May God bless and keep our republic.
NEWS
Vice President Osinbajo officially declares for President
The Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Monday officially declared to contest the 2023 presidential election after months of speculation..
“I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC,” he said in a post on his official Twitter.
Osinbajo had hosted All Progressives Congress governors on Sunday in Abuja.
He had hosted the governors for the breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar) and declared his intention to them.
Again, Osinbajo in a video released on Monday said:
“For the past seven (7) years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari.
“In these 7 years, while on the train of duty and service, I traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old; I MET YOU.
“I’ve stood where you stand and sat where you sit. I know and I understand our hopes, aspirations and fears from a place of relatable proximity; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.
“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.
“This is why today, with utmost humility, I formally declare my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.
“I also most solemnly and respectfully seek your support as fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land and the diaspora, as we embark on this great and exciting journey that lies ahead of us. It is time”.
