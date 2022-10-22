Police arrest Federal University of Lafia lecturer, daughter for beating and stripping naked a young lady

The Nasarawa State police command has arrested a senior lecturer at the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA), Dr Fred Ekpe Ayhokai and his daughter, Emmanuella, who were seen beating and stripping naked a young lady, Blessing Mathias, in viral videos online.

The videos which were posted on Friday by a Twitter user, Agatha Akaahar, revealed that the incident which happened in Lafia the capital of Nasarawa State escalated from a fight between the victim and her friend identified as Emmanuella over a phone number.

In the videos, the FULAFIA lecturer in the company of his daughter, Emmanuella and others could be seen beating, stripping and making videos of the victim.

Reacting to the viral videos, Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the Nasarawa State police command was investigating and would provide details soon.

While giving an update on the incident on Saturday, the Nasarawa Police police command via its Twitter account said an investigation on the assault has commenced and two of the suspects have been arrested while others are currently at large.

“Sequel to the viral tweet of assault on a female teenager in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the Command swiftly commenced an investigation into the case. It is gratifying to state that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case while the vehicle used in conveying the victim to an undisclosed location where she was assaulted has been recovered. Effort is ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects still at-large.

Commenting on the tweet, a Twitter user who commended the police enjoined the force to ensure the suspects are charged in court. The tweep @Adrianne curri wrote “Nice one. They should charge them to court”

Responding to the comment, the Nasarawa police command said there are no two ways about that as the suspects will surely be charged in a court of law. “No two ways about that” the response read.

Giving an update about the victim’s current condition, the Twitter user, Agatha Akaahar, who brought the assault to public notice said the young lady who was seriously injured as a result of the assault is currently recovering.

“She’s recovering, but she’s badly injured and dislocated her hand. An orphan She needs to do an x-ray and proceed with treatment. Thank you everyone for your help so far ” she tweeted.