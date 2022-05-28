Police arrest APC Chairman in Lagos for fraud

Lagos West Senator, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket of Ogun West Senatorial district for the 2023 elections.

Adeola popularly known as Yayi polled 294 votes to defeat his main rival and incumbent Senator representing the zone, Tolu Odebiyi, who scored zero.

He won at Senatorial primaries held at Orona Hall, Ilaro, the Headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of the State.

The Lagos West Senator recently relocated to the state and joined Ogun West Senate race, in a sweeping movement tagged “West2West Agenda.”

The primaries was conducted by APC Senatorial electoral committee led by Dr Dapo Odukoya.

Earlier, Odebiyi said he was the only aspirant vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the ongoing party’s primaries for the zone.

Odebiyi, an ally of former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, arrived the venue of the primary around 12:48pm with some of his supporters.

Speaking with newsmen, Odebiyi said he remains the only aspirant in the primaries.

He described his Lagos West counterpart as a “visitor” in the exercise.

He noted that each of the two other aspirants – Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade and three – time governorship candidate in the state, Prince Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI) had stepped down days earlier to take up House of Representatives tickets respectively.

He said: “I am extremely delighted that finally, we are having an opportunity to handle our primaries and more importantly, I am also excited for the people of Ogun West.

“For me, I don’t even think I have an opposition at this point in time. I am the only candidate for Ogun West.

“My two other brothers – Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade and Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka – who came out from Ogun West had accepted via for House of Rep slots.

“As far as I am concerned, I am the only candidate from Ogun West. Yes, we do have a visitor (Yayi) who is with us. We would accommodate him and listen to his view and at the end of the day, I believe I am going to triumph.”

Dear Reader,