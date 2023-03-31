Police arrest 19 Shi’ites for ‘unlawful procession’ in Abuja

3 total views

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it arrested 19 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ite movement, over an “unlawful procession”.

SP Josephine, Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the police, IMN members numbering over 400 staged a protest from the Federal High Court to Eagle Square, blocking vehicular movements.

The Federal High Court on Thursday rejected an application filed by El-Zakzaky asking the Department Of State Services (DSS) to release his passport and that of his wife.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, in his ruling, said El-Zakzaky failed to prove that the DSS took the passports away after his return from India.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the group members protested; however, the police had to intervene.

According to the Police, the members of the Shi’ite group threw stones at men of the Force to resist arrest.

Nineteen Shi’ite members were arrested.