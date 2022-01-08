CELEBRITIES
Poitier, Hollywood’s first black movie star, is dead
Hollywood’s first Black movie star and first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, Sidney Poitier, has died at age 94.
This was confirmed by Clint Watson, Press Secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, who said the legend died on Thursday evening, CNN reports.
The youngest of seven children, Poitier was born several months premature in Miami on February 20, 1927.
Poitier won the Oscar for 1963’s “Lilies of the Field,” in which he played an itinerant labourer who helps a group of White nuns build a chapel.
According to the report, Poitier overcame an impoverished background in the Bahamas and softened his thick island accent to rise to the top of his profession at a time when prominent roles for Black actors were rare.
He retired from acting in 2000, choosing instead to play golf and pen a memoir, “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography,” in which he described his lifelong attempt to live according to principles instilled in him by his father and others he admired.
In his later years, as Hollywood sought to recognise a man whose example had opened doors for so many other Black actors, the accolades poured in.
In 2001, Poitier received an honorary Academy Award for his overall contribution to American cinema.
The following year, in accepting his best actor Oscar for “Training Day,” Denzel Washington said, “Forty years I’ve been chasing Sidney. … I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps.”
In 2009, President Obama awarded Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour, saying, “It’s been said that Sidney Poitier does not make movies, he makes milestones … milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America’s progress.”
The Film Society of Lincoln Center bestowed its highest award on Poitier in 2011.
Among the speakers praising him was filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who said, “In the history of movies, there’ve only been a few actors who, once they gained recognition, their influence forever changed the art form.
“There’s a time before their arrival, and there’s a time after their arrival. And after their arrival, nothing’s ever going to be the same again. As far as the movies are concerned, there was pre-Poitier, and there was Hollywood post-Poitier.”
CELEBRITIES
Manchester City star, Riyad Mahrez ‘secretly marries Taylor Ward in a traditional Muslim ceremony
Manchester City star, Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward have ‘secretly married’ months after he proposed with a £400,000 ring.
The model, 23, and Manchester City footballer Riyad, 30, got married at a Muslim ceremony known as the Nikah and signed a contract to ensure they were legally married under Islamic law, The Sun reports.
Fashionista Taylor, who is the daughter of Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Dawn Ward, said the Arabic word ‘qubool’, which translates as ‘I accept’, three times on the day.
Algeria-born Riyad and Taylor will have another ceremony in the UK to make their marriage legal in Britain, according to The Sun.
A source told the publication: ‘Riyad and Taylor are now legally married under Islamic law following their ceremony late last year.
‘For them as a couple it was important to follow the traditions of his religion.
The ceremony was short but sweet and has started them on their path to their second wedding which is very much going to be the main event. Taylor and Riyad are so excited and are very much in love.’
The pair announced their engagement on Instagram in July last year, with Riyad reportedly proposing with a £400,000 ring.
The couple marked their engagement with a white party in September, which was attended by friends and family.
The sportsman popped the question during the couple’s luxury summer trip to Mykonos with their family and friends.
Winger Riyad was previously married for six years to Rita Johal and shares two daughters with his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
He is my idol – Barber excited as he gets opportunity to cut Davido’s hair
A Nigerian barber is happy because he recently had the chance to give a hair cut to superstar singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.
The young man who is a fan of the artiste, expressed joy over the opportunity by saying that the year started so good for him.
Sharing a photo of him and Davido at his barbing salon, the barber also revealed that the FEM crooner is his idol.
The fan with handle @fynboyzee wrote;
”The year started so good already, gave my idol a haircut today @davido”
See his post:
CELEBRITIES
Ghislaine Maxwell to ask for retrial after juror revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse
Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction could be thrown out as prosecutors called for an inquiry after one of her jurors admitted he was sexually abused.
The move has left the British socialite’s legal team almost certain to launch an appeal against last week’s guilty verdict potentially leading to a mistrial being called, Mirror.co.uk reports.
In their request for an inquiry, Maxwell’s prosecutors said if an inquiry is to be carried out, juror Scotty David should be asked “whether he would like counsel to be appointed in connection with it”.
On Wednesday, Jan 5, US prosecutor Maurene Comey wrote to trial judge Alison Nathan asking for an inquiry to be held.
She wrote: “While the Court instructed jurors that they were free to discuss their jury service with anyone of their choosing, some of the statements, as related in the media, merit attention by the court.
“In particular, the juror has described being a victim of sexual abuse.
“Assuming the accuracy of the reporting, the juror asserted that he ‘flew through’ the prospective juror questionnaire and does not recall being asked whether he had been a victim of sexual abuse, but stated that ‘he would have answered honestly’.
“Based on the foregoing, the Government believes the court should conduct an inquiry.”
Any probe into the juror’s claims would ultimately see Maxwell’s sentencing delayed until conducted and concluded.
Prosecutors said in their letter to Judge Nathan that they had “reached out to defence counsel” for Maxwell but so far they had failed to respond.
Last night, Jan 5, Maxwell’s lawyers moved immediately to call for a new trial.
Her attorney Christian Everdell wrote to Judge Nathan saying: “We write concerning an issue of pressing importance.
“It has come to the attention of the defence that one of the twelve jurors in this case (the “Juror”) has been giving oral and videotaped interviews to various members of the press concerning the jury deliberations.
“These interviews have been publicly reported in several media outlets.
“Among other things, the Juror told reporters that he disclosed to the other members of the jury during deliberations that he was a victim of sexual abuse and further described his memory of those events.
“According to the Juror, his disclosure influenced the deliberations and convinced other members of the jury to convict Ms Maxwell.”
The lawyer said it “presents incontrovertible grounds for a new trial.”
“Should the defence prevail on this motion – and we believe the law and facts are clearly on our side – it would render all other post-trial motions moot.”
The 60-year-old former girlfriend of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found guilty on five out of six charges.
She stood trial on a raft of grooming and sex trafficking charges, relating to four girls between 1997 and 2004.
The socialite now faces up to 65 years in jail, with the main charge for sex trafficking minors carrying a maximum sentence of 40 years.
