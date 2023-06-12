



Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight in Florida decended into a mass brawl with several sporting stars, including Paul Pogba, in attendance. The fight between Mayweather, 46, and his opponent John Gotti III almost went the distance before referee Kenny Bayless called an end in the sixth round.

Pogba, who was sitting alongside former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes and women’s boxing great Claressa Shields, was seen taking pictures with fans before heading into a VIP seat. From that spot, he witnessed the drama ensue. The main event followed a series of uneventful exhibition fights and musical performances from the likes of Blueface and Chrisean Rock. However, the evening took a turn for the worse after a controversial refereeing decision in the main event. Gotti III, the grandson of former mob boss John Gotti, came under heavy pressure during the fight from Mayweather and resorted to holding and trash talking. Between rounds the referee had also spoken to Gotti’s corner in a bid to defuse the tension.

As the fight grew into the sixth of eight rounds, Bayless decided Gotti could no longer go on and awarded the win to Mayweather. An outraged Gotti insisted that the fight keep on going. The New York fighter proceeded to lunge at the undefeated boxer and throw a series of punches. Both sets of coaches swarmed into the ring and attempted to quell the situation. The two boxers were separated into opposite corners while a scuffle ensued. The brawl only lasted for moments before both sides calmed down.

Since the fight Gotti has spoken out against Mayweather, posting on social media that the pair are “enemies for life”. In another post Gotti labeled Mayweather as a “Punk b****,” while tagging Mayweather in footage from the melee. “You my enemy for life.” He posted. “[Conor McGregor], we need back up. Bum never put me down or stopped me it was a DQ for no reason.” The fight was Mayweather’s first since an eight-round bout against YouTuber Logan Paul in 2021. Since retiring from the sport in 2017 with a undefeated record of 50-0, the former world champion has taken to the ring several times; most notably against UFC star Conor McGregor when the American was awared another win.





