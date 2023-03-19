Plateau: Speaker, Majority Leader lose reelection bids to PDP

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Yakubu Sanda and the Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Na’anlong Daniel both of the All Progressives Congress, APC lost their reelection bids to candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Sanda lost his Pengana constituency seat to Mrs. Happiness Akawu while Daniel lost his Mikang constituency seat to Mr. Moses Sule.

Sanda of the APC scored a total of 7,936 while Akawu of the PDP scored 9,926 to emerge winner.

Meanwhile, in a result announced by Associate Professor Umaru Takum, Daniel of the APC scored 9,848 while Sule of the PDP scored 12,880 to emerge winner.